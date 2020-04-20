With some meatpacking plant closures due to COVID-19, a look at their role in the food supply chain

The meat supply chain is still moving in the U.S., but experts have their eye on one big lynchpin: meatpacking plants. They’ve consolidated over the years, which means there’s a lot more people working in much larger plants. Some meat plants have already closed temporarily because workers became ill with COVID-19. And if that happens on a larger scale, it could create a bottleneck between those who want to sell their livestock and consumers who want to buy meat.

