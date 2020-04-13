As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Should tobacco product sales be banned during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Should tobacco product sales be banned during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
There are calls from some health groups for limits, or outright bans, on tobacco products to help reduce the risks of complications due to COVID-19. Some medical experts think that smoking and vaping can make symptoms worse.
One early scientific study indicates that COVID-19 patients in China were more than twice as likely to get severe infections if they were smokers.
Smoking also means repeatedly bringing your hand to your mouth, when we’re all being cautioned not to touch our faces.
The New York State Academy of Family Physicians has called for a ban on sales of tobacco and e-cigarettes during the pandemic. The International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease has increased its push for an end to sales.
“This is really the best time for governments to take action and to force the tobacco industry to stop selling tobacco in their countries,” the union’s Dr. Gan Guan said.
Around 34 million people in the U.S. smoke cigarettes. Dr. Michael Siegel at the Boston University School of Public Health agrees that quitting smoking and vaping will have positive health benefits, but says says a ban could have unwanted consequences.
“You really do have a danger of a black market developing,” he said. “To me that is the main obstacle to prohibition, honestly. Not the economic consequences to the tobacco companies.”
The National Association of Tobacco Outlets did not have a comment at this time.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.
Make today make sense with our new 10-minute daily Make Me Smart podcast.