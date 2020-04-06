A public health strategy to reopen the economy

With more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. everyday, what exactly will it take to reopen the economy?

A new report from the American Enterprise Institute provides a roadmap for navigating the pandemic, starting with a major increase in resources for hospital and public health operations. Co-author Dr. Caitlin Rivers, an epidemiologist at John Hopkins University, spoke with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about the public health standards that must be in place before we can lift social distancing.

“Getting people back to work to bring a paycheck home and earn a living is also very important to health and well-being; it’s not just about the virus,” Rivers said. “But then again, this is a pandemic that we’ve never seen before in modern times. So we do need to lead with public health.”

