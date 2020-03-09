Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Stock trading stopped in its tracks

Mar 9, 2020
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,373 Episodes
Marketplace 4,052 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,759 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 170 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 124 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 37 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes
Sign up for "Econ Extra Credit" Here

The new coronavirus could dampen emerging markets

David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon Mar 9, 2020
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Stefan Heunis/AFP via Getty Images

The new coronavirus could dampen emerging markets

David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon Mar 9, 2020
Stefan Heunis/AFP via Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

There are a lot of unknowns with COVID-19, but it definitely isn’t good for the global economy. On Monday, oil markets crashed more than 30%, 10-year Treasury yields dipped below 0.4% and the Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell the most since 2016.

Ian Bremmer, founder of the political risk consultancy Eurasia Group, said this upheaval could be especially challenging for less-industrialized countries.

“The global economy was already softening. A lot of big investors weren’t looking to put more cash in emerging markets. And now those countries look scarier,” Bremmer said in an interview with Marketplace’s David Brancaccio.

“Especially if this coronavirus plays out in their own countries with outbreaks — nevermind the problems of supply chain and global slowdown — they’re the ones that are going to get hurt the most.”

But there could be a silver lining for some countries as companies look to diversify their supply chain in the future.

“One thing that you are going to see is a tipping point towards globalization and regionalization. Suddenly companies are finding that having awful lots of labor in China makes them really vulnerable to disruption,” Bremmer said.

Click the audio player above to hear the full interview.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
DONATE NOW
It’s a seriously super deal!

Give $30 and get our brand new T-shirt TODAY!

It’s a seriously super deal!


Support independent news you trust AND get the new Marketplace T-shirt!

Your choice of fitted v-neck or relaxed crew when you donate $30 or more.

INVEST IN MARKETPLACE