Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Looking for a COVID-19 vaccine

Feb 25, 2020
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,346 Episodes
Marketplace 4,043 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,750 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 169 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 124 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 35 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes

Eyes in the sky: air traffic control turns 100

Victoria Craig Feb 25, 2020
Share Now on:
Share
Croydon Airport in South London. (Victoria Craig/BBC)

Eyes in the sky: air traffic control turns 100

Victoria Craig Feb 25, 2020
Croydon Airport in South London. (Victoria Craig/BBC)

A wooden structure built 15 feet off the ground in 1920s South London revolutionized the airspace industry.

It was the world’s first air traffic control tower, commissioned at Croydon Airport, the U.K.’s first major international airport, on Feb. 25, 1920. The idea came about after the location became well known to passengers as major airlines established intercontinental routes after World War I.

Croydon Airport’s air traffic control tower. (Victoria Craig/BBC)

The goal of the tower was simply to create reliable schedules for planes in the air. Inside, men plotted plane positions on paper maps and communicated weather forecasts and local traffic to people on land and in the sky.

It’s unclear how much it cost to build the timber structure. When the BBC reached out for comment, the Historic Croydon Airport Trust, which now looks after the property, said it wasn’t immediately able to find a record of the bill.

The control center as it looks today inside Croydon Airport’s air traffic control tower. (Victoria Craig/BBC)

In 1928, the tower was reconstructed to include four floors instead of just one as air traffic control procedures continued to advance. New techniques included the ability for operators to remotely control airfield features like runway lights and radio transmitters located three miles from the airport. G.J.H. “Jimmy” Jeffs developed many of the procedures that the U.K.’s Air Ministry approved. He was issued the very first Air Traffic Control License, which is housed in the now-decommissioned airport’s museum. Those innovations were later recognized by the United States, which asked Jeffs to lead the establishment of the North Atlantic Airspace , according to Airport House’s history pages.

The first-ever air-traffic control certificate given to G.J.H “Jimmy” Jeffs at Croydon Airport.

Those early advancements in air-traffic control made their way to the U.S. in 1934 and have become a critical component of air travel today.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story