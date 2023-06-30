This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomyI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Our fiscal year ends today, and we need YOUR support to cross the finish line! 🏁 Give Now

Congress grapples with FAA funding as travelers’ frustration grows

Elizabeth Trovall Jun 30, 2023
Share Now on:
Share
FAA funding is voted on every five years. Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Congress grapples with FAA funding as travelers’ frustration grows

Elizabeth Trovall Jun 30, 2023
FAA funding is voted on every five years. Kena Betancur/Getty Images
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

FlightAware reports about 24,000 delays within, into or out of the United States the last three days — and it might get much worse for travelers. AAA expects record-breaking air travel this weekend.

Some airlines are pinning some of the blame for those delays on the Federal Aviation Administration, which operates the air traffic control system. Turns out, Congress is currently working through a bill that funds the FAA for the next five years.

Every five years, Congress decides how much money to put into the FAA’s checking account, said Maria Lehman of the American Society of Civil Engineers. 

“It basically says we’re going to keep doing these programmatic things over this amount of time,” Lehman said.

She said Congress should let airports increase passenger facility charges to raise money for improvements to weather radar and taxiways. Another priority is “state of the art technology for air traffic control,” she added.

That would make better use of airspace in congested areas — and is currently missing from the bill. 

One thing the legislation does address — at least so far — is the shortage of air traffic controllers.

“To hire a controller and train a controller is a very time and money intensive process, you have to have months of training really, before you can start working flights at any given center, you can’t just transfer people around,” said David Slotnick with The Points Guy.

FAA Reauthorization also deals with the non-commercial side of things. Current provisions would do stuff like develop airport hangars and make it possible so that “volunteer pilots who assist in natural disasters or medical personnel can be reimbursed for their fuel,” said Jim Coon with the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association.

He said the House version of the bill is the most comprehensive ever to address the needs of general aviation — planes used in medicine, business, law enforcement, agriculture and other contexts.  

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:43 AM PDT
7:54
2:50 AM PDT
11:38
1:45 PM PDT
1:50
Jun 29, 2023
13:42
Jun 29, 2023
28:32
Jun 29, 2023
44:27
May 30, 2023
19:06
"American companies are going to have to work harder": How today's affirmative action ruling puts U.S. companies at a disadvantage
Race and Economy
"American companies are going to have to work harder": How today's affirmative action ruling puts U.S. companies at a disadvantage
Why haven’t more game show prizes been adjusted for inflation?
Why haven’t more game show prizes been adjusted for inflation?
Reality (TV) bites
This Is Uncomfortable
Reality (TV) bites
No more business as usual for the Fed
Banks in Turmoil
No more business as usual for the Fed

There’s no better time to give to Marketplace!

Right now, the next $50,000 in new donations are MATCHED, thanks to the Investors Challenge Fund. ⚡

Make your gift of any amount today!

Become an Investor Now!