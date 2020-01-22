Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace Morning Report

Microsoft's unsafe haven

Jan 22, 2020
Latest Episodes

Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace Morning Report
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace

Congress is funding gun violence research again for the first time in 20 years

Lisa Hagen Jan 22, 2020
Brandon Wexler demonstrates for a customer at a store in Delray Beach, Florida, in 2016. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Congress is funding gun violence research again for the first time in 20 years

Lisa Hagen Jan 22, 2020
Brandon Wexler demonstrates for a customer at a store in Delray Beach, Florida, in 2016. Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Millions of federal dollars are cleared to begin flowing to gun violence research efforts, two decades after the passing of the so-called “Dickey Amendment” had a chilling effect. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National Institutes of Health are poised to split $25 million as part of a $1.4 trillion spending package President Donald Trump signed in December. The gun violence research money is half of what Democrats had pushed for, but any federal funding on the topic represents a major shift that researchers are hopeful they can build on.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

