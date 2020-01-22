Congress is funding gun violence research again for the first time in 20 years

Millions of federal dollars are cleared to begin flowing to gun violence research efforts, two decades after the passing of the so-called “Dickey Amendment” had a chilling effect. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National Institutes of Health are poised to split $25 million as part of a $1.4 trillion spending package President Donald Trump signed in December. The gun violence research money is half of what Democrats had pushed for, but any federal funding on the topic represents a major shift that researchers are hopeful they can build on.

