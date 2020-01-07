Retailers find value in their bricks and mortar

Bed Bath & Beyond has sold about half of its real estate to a private equity firm for more than $250 million. The deal is known as a sale-leaseback, because the company will turn around and rent the same properties from the new owner. It’s become a popular strategy for struggling brick-and-mortar retailers looking to raise cash.
