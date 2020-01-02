Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

The fashion District

Jan 2, 2020
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,232 Episodes
Marketplace 4,005 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,712 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 162 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 121 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 29 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes

Washington clothing designers want a fashion industry for the capital

Mikaela Lefrak Jan 2, 2020
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Stacey Price owns Shop Made in DC, a local boutique that sells clothing, accessories and art by Washington designers.
Mikaela Lefrak

Washington D.C. often gets a rap as an unfashionable city, where Congress has a dress code, lobbyists and think tank employees often follow suit, and traditional office dress can override personal style.

Still, a number of small-scale designers and boutique owners are trying to build up the city’s fashion industry. But with a hole in the production pipeline, there’s a limit to how much they can develop.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Give NOW

Get them before
they’re gone!

Time is running out to
get a set of 3 NEW
Marketplace stickers.