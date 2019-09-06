Featured Now My EconomyGun violence in the workplaceOnline RadicalizationHow We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Momentum appears to have slowed for job creation

Sep 6, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
The Uncertain Hour
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,980 Episodes
Marketplace 3,921 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,628 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 145 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 110 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 14 Episodes

New York Fashion Week slims down to five days

Meghan McCarty Carino Sep 6, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A model walks the runway for the Elie Tahari show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Spring Studios on Sept 5.
Roy Rochlin/Roy Rochlin

Long is out and short is in at New York Fashion Week, opening Friday. Under new leadership from designer Tom Ford, the event has been slimmed down to five days after stretching as long as eight days in recent years.

Over more than half a century, New York Fashion Week has grown into a massive extravaganza. The twice-yearly event now generates an estimated $600 million in economic activity and attracts 150,000 attendees — from buyers and fashion editors to celebrities and influencers. 

But the packed schedule can leave even the freshest-faced fashionista a little worse for wear.

“I wouldn’t say I feel glamorous,” said Alexandra Mondalek, who writes about the fashion industry. “It’s truly a marathon.”

She said guests began complaining the event had become too big and unwieldy — a particular challenge for international buyers and press, who have become increasingly important in this globalized industry.

But a tighter schedule means fewer opportunities for designers, said Michael Londrigan, who teaches fashion merchandising at LIM college. 

“The losers are the small people, the designers that are trying to break in,” Londrigan said. But he points out the shrinking of New York Fashion Week echoes the shrinking influence of this traditional platform in an industry that can now reach millions in an instant on social media.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story