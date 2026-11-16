Plus: The history of the consumer-driven economy, a loophole that brought U.S.-made AI chips to China, and the weird world of miniatures.
Ana Swanson at the New York Times talks about the Trump administration's move to close a loophole that allowed China to access to the most advanced U.S.-made AI chips.
Retailers are pushing promotions earlier and analysts say consumers are hunting harder for discounts while being very careful about gas prices and the economy this holiday season.
Consumer spending accounted for nearly 68% of gross domestic product in the third quarter.
Empty lots. Massive upcharging. The huge demand for car rentals after planes were grounded on Nov. 13 exposed some ongoing challenges in the car rental market.
California is making big companies, including AI firms, report their carbon emissions. But a recent Ninth Circuit court ruling could make it harder to track AI’s full carbon footprint.
Madison Darbyshire, a reporter for Bloomberg Weekend, describes her time at a retreat for making miniatures.