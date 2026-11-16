Madison Darbyshire, a senior features writer for Bloomberg Weekend, was scrolling on the internet when she discovered the world of miniatures.

It started with a basket of mini strawberries that she wanted to buy. Before long, it turned into a week at miniatures school in coastal Maine.

Darbyshire wanted to understand what makes mini things so compelling, and why they’ve exploded in popularity since the start of the pandemic.

“I wanted to understand like what the value was of doing this thing that kind of had inherently no value,” Darbyshire said. “Why are so many people willing to spend thousands of dollars to travel to this tiny little town in coastal Maine and stay in bed and breakfasts for a week?”

To listen to Darybshire’s story, use the audio player above.