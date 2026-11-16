An FAA groundstop halted flights nationwide for four hours last week. The ripple effects were felt all weekend, as trips were delayed and canceled. And lot of those people who couldn’t get on a flight tried to rent cars all in the same few days.

In turn, car rental agencies began upcharging by hundreds of dollars, and some of them ran out of cars. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a crunch like this — the car rental industry went through a roller coaster during the pandemic years.

On Sunday, Noelle Smith, her husband and two kids were stuck in Wichita, Kansas. Their flight home to Wyoming was cancelled. And the next best option was a flight out of Oklahoma City — the next state over.

“So I immediately ran over to the rental car place at the airport,” Smith said.

The rental agent initially had bad news: no cars left.

“But then she said, ‘But we do have this other car, but it's $500,’” Smith said.

So she rented it. After fees, it cost $680 to drive a few hours.

“I mean, in hindsight, I'm like, ‘Well, that's crazy. What just happened?’” Smith said. But at the time, it made sense. They needed to get home for work on Monday.

Jonathan Weinberg, CEO of Autoslash, a third-party rental booking company, had to tell some people: “Sorry, there's literally nothing that we can get you to go from location A to location B.”

He said this happened a few years ago, too. Rental companies had downsized their fleets during COVID when people weren’t traveling, and they weren’t prepared for the travel surge in 2021. Rental prices skyrocketed

“You know [$200, $300, $400, $500-a-day.] People were renting U-Haul trucks to get around,” he said.

It wasn’t easy for rental companies to restock. New cars were hard to come by — and expensive.

“Rental car companies were actually buying vehicles on the used car market, and that had never happened before,” Weinberg said.

Some companies never fully returned to their pre-COVID fleet numbers, he said. So when the ground stop happened this weekend, they were in a pinch.

“It's not like they can bring thousands more cars. Those cars aren't there, you know. There’s a finite supply at any given airport on any given day,” said Chris Woronka, senior equity analyst at Deutsche Bank.

The rental companies didn’t count on all this one-way travel. And it costs them money to transport the cars back.

“I think for prices to kind of go back to normal, we just need to get the cars back to where they were supposed to be in the first place,” Woronka said.

Just in time for Thanksgiving, when rental prices jump again.