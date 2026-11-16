A Blockbuster-era law could define modern online privacy rules

Congress passed the Video Privacy Protection Act back in 1988 (also known as the Bork Bill), after a reporter published the not-so-scandalous video rental history of Supreme Court Justice nominee Robert Bork.

The law prohibited video tape service providers from disclosing customer data. And it's now at the center of a case before the Supreme Court — not about VHS rental data, but about consumer data in the streaming era.

Eric Goldman, co-director of the High Tech Law Institute at Santa Clara University, explained more about this case.

More on this

“In Age of Online Ads, Supreme Court Weighs Videotape-Era Privacy Law” from The New York Times

“Salazar v. Paramount Global” from Oyez