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Nov 16, 2026

A Blockbuster-era law could define modern online privacy rules

That's if the Supreme Court sides with plaintiffs who are arguing a 1988 law, which protected customers' DVD rental history, also applies to modern-day metrics data.

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A Blockbuster-era law could define modern online privacy rules
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Congress passed the Video Privacy Protection Act back in 1988 (also known as the Bork Bill), after a reporter published the not-so-scandalous video rental history of Supreme Court Justice nominee Robert Bork.

The law prohibited video tape service providers from disclosing customer data. And it's now at the center of a case before the Supreme Court — not about VHS rental data, but about consumer data in the streaming era.

Eric Goldman, co-director of the High Tech Law Institute at Santa Clara University, explained more about this case.

More on this

In Age of Online Ads, Supreme Court Weighs Videotape-Era Privacy Law” from The New York Times

Salazar v. Paramount Global” from Oyez

The Team