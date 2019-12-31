Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Closing the year with an open office plan

Dec 31, 2019
Finding joy after retirement, working at a vineyard

Cabernet Sauvignon grapes grown in Amissville, Virginia.
Karen Bleier/AFP/GettyImages

“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it. This week we’re focusing on the work done by people 55 and older, the fastest growing segment of the labor force, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In his sixties, Chip Hunter retired from a government contracting position in Washington, D.C. According to him, it was time to leave that workplace, and let his younger colleagues take the lead.

He began exploring numerous part-time jobs. He tried delivering newspapers, working in a supermarket, and being a narrator at a historic park. While many of them didn’t stick, he eventually found a job he liked, pouring wine at a vineyard.

Chip Hunter in Loudoun County, Virginia.

“My part-time work has really helped me understand how difficult some of these jobs are,” Hunter said. “That we maybe don’t take full appreciation of until we try to do it ourselves.”

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

