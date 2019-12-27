Farm prices likely to stay low in 2020

China’s pullback from U.S. crop purchases this year came as a blow to some farmers, on top of already low prices. But even though China may buy more soybeans and other farm products as part of an interim trade deal, experts don’t think crop prices will bounce back much next year. That’s because more land is expected to come back into production in 2020, meaning supply may rise along with demand.

