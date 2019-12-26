Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Clean shipping is coming to a port near you

Dec 26, 2019
Seaweed sellers worry about tariffs, too

Sean McHenry Dec 26, 2019
Fiona Houston, co-founder of Mara Seaweed, harvesting off the Scottish coast.
Angus Bremner

Fiona Houston, co-founder of Mara Seaweed, saw a lot of potential in the Scottish coastline.

“When I first started, you couldn’t get locally sourced seaweed,” she said.

She and co-founder Xa Milne wanted to sell seaweed as a replacement for salt. They launched Mara back in 2013.

“I literally started getting my wetsuit on and harvesting the seaweed myself,” said Houston.

The company has grown quite a bit since its founding, and has its own processing facility. But as the company has grown larger, so have tariff-related concerns.

“We currently are trading with America,” said Houston. “The hardest thing is when a tariff gets retrospectively put on your goals –– which happened recently –– which you aren’t expected and weren’t planning for.”

This series only works with your help. Let us know how your economy is doing, and your story might be featured in a future installment of “My Economy.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

My Economy
