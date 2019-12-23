The difference $100 can make

Prepare yourself for the 2020 news cycle with comfort only independent journalism can provide.
Become a Marketplace Investor and get your Marketplace “Security” Blanket for just $10/month!
We’re taking a closer look at charitable giving — how we give, why we give and what it says about the economy. Click here for more.
$100 isn’t a lot to Roslyn Imrie today. But back in 2015, when Imrie was a single mother struggling to make ends meet, it meant she was able to get through the winter.
Imrie, from Fayetteville, Arkansas, went to the bank with around $100 in cash to deposit so that she could pay her gas bill.
But she quickly realized that she had previously overdrawn her account and owed the bank the cash she had just brought in. Imrie asked for the money back and walked out.
“I went to my car and just sat there and cried,” she said.
Until, a few minutes later, someone tapped on her window. It was the bank teller, saying that the person who was standing behind Imrie in line had paid her negative balance — and had left her a little bit of extra money.
“It wasn’t a lot,” Imrie said, “But it gave me a lot of hope.”
She still doesn’t know who the anonymous donor was — they didn’t want to be identified — but Imrie said that act of charity has stuck with her.
“Now that I’m a director of a nonprofit, this experience definitely influenced my work,” she said. “We’re always trying to make miracles happen with little bits of donations and small grants, and there are so many organizations that wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for people giving to one another.”
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.
Prepare yourself for the 2020 news cycle with comfort only independent journalism can provide.
Become a Marketplace Investor and get your Marketplace “Security” Blanket for just $10/month!