Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

CEO of Boeing is finally going

Dec 23, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,208 Episodes
Marketplace 3,998 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,704 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 160 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 121 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 27 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes
How We Give

The difference $100 can make

Rose Conlon Dec 23, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
One stranger's anonymous gift helped Roslyn Imrie survive a period of financial hardship. Above, Imrie and her children are pictured on vacation in 2019.
Courtesy of Roslyn Imrie

We’re taking a closer look at charitable giving — how we give, why we give and what it says about the economy. Click here for more.

$100 isn’t a lot to Roslyn Imrie today. But back in 2015, when Imrie was a single mother struggling to make ends meet, it meant she was able to get through the winter.

Imrie, from Fayetteville, Arkansas, went to the bank with around $100 in cash to deposit so that she could pay her gas bill.

But she quickly realized that she had previously overdrawn her account and owed the bank the cash she had just brought in. Imrie asked for the money back and walked out.

“I went to my car and just sat there and cried,” she said.

Until, a few minutes later, someone tapped on her window. It was the bank teller, saying that the person who was standing behind Imrie in line had paid her negative balance — and had left her a little bit of extra money.

Imrie and her children are pictured in 2015, shortly after a stranger paid Imrie’s negative bank account balance.

“It wasn’t a lot,” Imrie said, “But it gave me a lot of hope.”

She still doesn’t know who the anonymous donor was — they didn’t want to be identified — but Imrie said that act of charity has stuck with her.

“Now that I’m a director of a nonprofit, this experience definitely influenced my work,” she said. “We’re always trying to make miracles happen with little bits of donations and small grants, and there are so many organizations that wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for people giving to one another.”

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

How We Give
Tags in this Story

Give back to nonprofit news that makes
you smarter!

Become a Marketplace Investor today and be a partner in our mission.
DONATE TODAY

We’ve got you covered.

 

Prepare yourself for the 2020 news cycle with comfort only independent journalism can provide.

Become a Marketplace Investor and get your Marketplace “Security” Blanket for just $10/month!

INVEST IN MARKETPLACE