Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Want someone to pay off your student loans? There's an app for that.

Dec 17, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,196 Episodes
Marketplace 3,993 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,700 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 159 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 120 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 27 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes

Market concentration and low competition has become the new normal in America

Daniel Shin Dec 17, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

When economist and New York University finance professor Thomas Philippon came to America in the late 1990s, he found an American market with cheaper prices than those he was accustomed to in Europe.

But nearly 20 years later and the reverse is true — prices of consumer goods and utilities are now largely more expensive than those in Europe. Philippon digs deep into how that happened in his new book, “The Great Reversal.”

Philippon spoke with “Marketplace Morning Report” host David Brancaccio about how increases in lobbying against competition and poor regulatory oversight led to a market reversal.

Click the audio player above to hear the interview

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Don’t miss out on our 2020 Ask Me Anything series.


Invest in Marketplace TODAY to have your questions answered!
Give NOW

Ask Us Anything!

Don’t miss out on our 2020 Ask Me Anything series!

Contribute $60, or sign up to donate $5 a month, to get answers to the questions you’ve always wondered from your favorite Marketplace hosts: David Brancaccio, Molly Wood, and Kai Ryssdal.

INVEST IN MARKETPLACE