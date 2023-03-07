Million BazillionTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Join us for a free, virtual event for International Women's Day on March 8! Learn More & Register

The Biden administration wants more competition in the seed industry

Savannah Maher Mar 7, 2023
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
An estimated 60% of global seed sales are controlled by just four companies. Maja Hitij/Getty Images

The Biden administration wants more competition in the seed industry

Savannah Maher Mar 7, 2023
Heard on:
An estimated 60% of global seed sales are controlled by just four companies. Maja Hitij/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

The Joe Biden administration has been on a mission to boost competition in the American economy. Working under a sweeping executive order to that effect, federal agencies have taken aim at bank overdraft fees and “noncompete” agreements that keep workers from pursuing higher pay. They’ve also allowed hearing aids to be sold over the counter.

All of that is meant to curb the influence of the biggest companies. This week, the White House put the agricultural seed sector on notice by forming a working group to look at market concentration in the industry.

You know that meme of a really intense-looking guy in front of a bulletin board with crisscrossed red string outlining his conspiracy theory? That’s Phil Howard charting decreasing competition in the seed sector.

“Yeah, it’s a lot to keep track of,” he said, laughing. Howard is a professor at Michigan State University who has been at this since the late ’90s. 

His latest graphic shows that over 60% of global seed sales are controlled by just four firms. 

“They’ve made hundreds of acquisitions of formerly independent seed companies. The power of the seed industry is held in fewer and fewer hands,” he said.

The farmers buying those seeds have fewer choices and pay higher prices, Howard said.

The history of consolidation in this particular market tracks with a loosening of antitrust regulation throughout the economy. There were thousands of independent, mom and pop seed suppliers until about the mid-1980s. 

“Since that time, the antitrust law has been not too intrusive,” said Eleanor Fox, a professor emerita at New York University law school. 

Starting under President Ronald Reagan, she said, regulators and courts increasingly approved big mergers and acquisitions that consolidate markets. “The Biden administration is trying to buck that. And it’s not easy,” Fox added. 

Because, per Fox, it can’t bust up mergers that have already happened. But it can take a harder look at the intellectual property issues at play, according to Michigan State’s Howard.

“There have been a lot of problems with the current system for patents, really broad patent claims being made by these big firms,” he said.

That prevents smaller seed breeders from entering the market, Howard said — and from innovating and competing with the Big Four. 

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:19 PM PST
31:01
3:45 PM PST
28:30
1:33 PM PST
1:50
7:26 AM PST
7:42
3:00 AM PST
30:18
Mar 7, 2023
10:34
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Can we tame inflation without hurting workers?
Can we tame inflation without hurting workers?
Pandemic-era retirements have left a gap in the labor force
Pandemic-era retirements have left a gap in the labor force
The impact of survey fatigue on key economic indicators
The impact of survey fatigue on key economic indicators
"We are explicitly for members of the lesbian community": Inside Los Angeles' first lesbian bar in years
"We are explicitly for members of the lesbian community": Inside Los Angeles' first lesbian bar in years