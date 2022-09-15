Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 You can now donate your vehicle to Marketplace as a tax-deductible donation Learn more

What might it take to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture?

Savannah Maher Sep 15, 2022
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The Biden administration plans to invest billions into battling greenhouse gas emissions and reducing the carbon footprint. Getty Images

What might it take to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture?

Savannah Maher Sep 15, 2022
Heard on:
The Biden administration plans to invest billions into battling greenhouse gas emissions and reducing the carbon footprint. Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced this week it will triple its investment in efforts to reduce emissions from agriculture. The USDA’s Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities program will dole out nearly $3 billion to projects that provide incentives for sustainable farming and forestry practices.

This is the Biden administration’s latest big investment in what it calls “climate-smart” agriculture. So, what exactly does that mean?

“We’re trying to figure that out,” said Jonathan Coppess, an agricultural economist at the University of Illinois, who said this grant program is part of the process. It received over 1,000 applications, and 70 have made the cut.

“The competitive nature that’s pretty intense in agriculture, in farming amongst farmers, if we begin to concentrate it on these sorts of outcomes …” he said, then maybe we can find some new ways to reduce agriculture’s carbon footprint.

Right now, the industry is responsible for 11% of total U.S. emissions, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

“There’s a lot of potential to make up for agriculture’s historical  emissions,” said Cathy Day with the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition.

But she said the industry has a lot more work to do to rein in its contributions to climate change.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:51 AM PDT
8:30
2:31 AM PDT
8:00
7:43 AM PDT
1:50
4:59 PM PDT
16:18
Sep 14, 2022
27:52
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
Household income stayed flat in 2021, census data shows
Household income stayed flat in 2021, census data shows
Food is more expensive because it's getting more expensive to make food
Food is more expensive because it's getting more expensive to make food
What the new U.S. Treasurer could mean for Indian Country
What the new U.S. Treasurer could mean for Indian Country
Many Chinese homebuyers are paying mortgages on homes they may never live in
Many Chinese homebuyers are paying mortgages on homes they may never live in