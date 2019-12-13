Holiday shopping in full swing at one Montana mall

This holiday shopping season, the Butte Plaza Mall in Butte, Montana, is embracing a new mixed-use concept. The mall recently replaced its former J.C. Penney space with a new call center, bringing about 300 office jobs to the building. Its manager, Alana Ferko, said the new tenant is also bringing in more shoppers.

Ferko spoke with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about the encouraging pace of holiday shopping and her ideas to fill another empty department store. Despite the challenges facing brick and mortar retail, Ferko says she’s hopeful for what 2020 can bring to the mall.

“We are very adaptable around here, retail is just that way anyway, we’re in constant motion,” Ferko said. “It can always be better, and that’s what we hope for.”

Click the audio player above to hear the interview.

Related Stories