Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Just 11 more shopping days til Christmas

Dec 13, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Trump's WTO KO

Dec 12, 2019
More Info
Share on
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,190 Episodes
Marketplace 3,992 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,698 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 159 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 120 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 27 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
Have a shopping story to tell? Let us know! Email us
The Season

Holiday shopping in full swing at one Montana mall

Bennett Purser Dec 13, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

This holiday shopping season, the Butte Plaza Mall in Butte, Montana, is embracing a new mixed-use concept. The mall recently replaced its former J.C. Penney space with a new call center, bringing about 300 office jobs to the building. Its manager, Alana Ferko, said the new tenant is also bringing in more shoppers.

Ferko spoke with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about the encouraging pace of holiday shopping and her ideas to fill another empty department store. Despite the challenges facing brick and mortar retail, Ferko says she’s hopeful for what 2020 can bring to the mall.

“We are very adaptable around here, retail is just that way anyway, we’re in constant motion,” Ferko said. “It can always be better, and that’s what we hope for.”

Click the audio player above to hear the interview.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

The Season
Tags in this Story
Time is running out!
Give NOW
Time is running out!
It’s your last chance to get BOTH new pairs of socks for only $5/month!

Closing the sock market soon!

 

Time is running out to get BOTH new Marketplace Sock designs for only $5/month.

Don’t wait – this special offer ends soon!

INVEST IN MARKETPLACE