Holiday shopping in full swing at one Montana mall

Time is running out to get BOTH new Marketplace Sock designs for only $5/month.
Don’t wait – this special offer ends soon!
This holiday shopping season, the Butte Plaza Mall in Butte, Montana, is embracing a new mixed-use concept. The mall recently replaced its former J.C. Penney space with a new call center, bringing about 300 office jobs to the building. Its manager, Alana Ferko, said the new tenant is also bringing in more shoppers.
Ferko spoke with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about the encouraging pace of holiday shopping and her ideas to fill another empty department store. Despite the challenges facing brick and mortar retail, Ferko says she’s hopeful for what 2020 can bring to the mall.
“We are very adaptable around here, retail is just that way anyway, we’re in constant motion,” Ferko said. “It can always be better, and that’s what we hope for.”
Click the audio player above to hear the interview.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.
Time is running out to get BOTH new Marketplace Sock designs for only $5/month.
Don’t wait – this special offer ends soon!