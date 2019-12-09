Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Finding the American Dream through politics

Dec 9, 2019
Michigan brewery faces boycotts after racial discrimination settlement

Karel Vega Dec 9, 2019
Popular beers from around Michigan available on tap at Henry’s Place in Okemos, Michigan. One brewery you won't find here? Founders.
Karel Vega

One of Michigan’s biggest breweries, Founders Brewing Co., recently settled a racial discrimination lawsuit with a former employee. But a leaked deposition from the case prompted some bars and stores across the region to halt their orders of its beers. Some that still sell Founders products have noticed a drop off in sales. Can the brewery repair its reputation with some bars and beer drinkers around Michigan?

