Michigan brewery faces boycotts after racial discrimination settlement
One of Michigan’s biggest breweries, Founders Brewing Co., recently settled a racial discrimination lawsuit with a former employee. But a leaked deposition from the case prompted some bars and stores across the region to halt their orders of its beers. Some that still sell Founders products have noticed a drop off in sales. Can the brewery repair its reputation with some bars and beer drinkers around Michigan?