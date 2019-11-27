Featured Now Fall of the Berlin WallCheck Your Balance ™️The SeasonThis Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Amazon is weighing down the social safety net

Nov 27, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Corner Office from Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,153 Episodes
Marketplace 3,979 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,686 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 157 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 118 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 25 Episodes

Where are the shopping deals this year?

Sabri Ben-Achour Nov 27, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Shoppers walk past a 'Black Friday Sale' sign at a mall in 2018 in Naples, Florida.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Yes, holiday shopping season is upon us. Some of you may even be preparing to camp out in front of stores in search of deals. Short of that, what are the best deals, and when should you shop for them?

Thanks to the ruthless competition and related desperation in the world of apparel, there should be plenty of clothing bargains this year. Appliances are usually heavily reduced before December gets going; shops have to clear out this year’s models in order to bring in next year’s. The holidays are not the time for deals on furniture, though.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Fall of the Berlin Wall
Read More
Fall of the Berlin Wall
The financial lessons of Germany's reunification 30 years ago.  
Check Your Balance ™️
Read More
Check Your Balance ™️
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.
How We Survive
Read More
How We Survive
Climate change is here. Experts say we need to adapt. This series explores the role of technology in helping humanity weather the changes ahead.