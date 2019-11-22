Featured Now Fall of the Berlin WallCheck Your Balance ™️The SeasonThis Is Uncomfortable

Try finding a tasty tomato next week, we dare you

Nov 22, 2019
Do you work part time in a restaurant?

Bridget Bodnar Nov 22, 2019
Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images

We’re looking for part-time workers with jobs in restaurants, cafes, bars, fast food establishments or coffee shops. We want to talk to chefs, cooks, bartenders, waiters and waitresses, dishwashers, hosts, hostesses and anything in between.

We want to chat about what your job is like and what is keeping you in the workforce.

We’re especially interested in speaking with those of you who do not have a college degree.

If this sounds like you, please get in touch using the form below. One of our reporters or producers may be in contact.

 
