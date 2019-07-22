How did you pay for college?
We hear the numbers all the time. More than 44 million Americans have student debt. The average amount for a recent graduate hovers around $30,000. All told, it adds up to more than $1.6 trillion.
This is a relatively recent reality.
For upcoming coverage, Marketplace wants to know how different generations of the same family have paid for college. How different are parents’ experiences – of the ’60s, ’70s or ’80s – from the experiences of their kids who are paying for college today?
Did you go to college? And do you have a parent or a child who also went to college? We want to hear from you. How much did college cost for you? How did you pay for it? Were you able to work your way through college? And pay for tuition and living expenses without taking on debt? How different was it for your mom or dad? Or for your children?
We’re also interested in whether parents today are saving for college for their kids. Are you a parent of a young child? Are you saving for college? Why, or why not? And if you are saving, how and where are you doing that?
Share your experience using the form below.
