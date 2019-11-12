Featured Now Fall of the Berlin WallCheck Your Balance ™️The SeasonThis Is Uncomfortable

On a dream, undeterred

Nov 12, 2019
Latest Episodes

Are you a part-time worker over 55? We want to hear from you.

Maria Hollenhorst Nov 12, 2019
Keystone/Getty Images

Workers 55 and older are the fastest-growing segment of the labor force by age, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

We’re looking for people in this age group who work part time to talk about their job, their life and what’s keeping them in the workforce.

We’re especially interested in talking with older workers who do not have college degrees.

If this sounds like you, get in touch using the form below and one of the team may contact you for a story.

 
