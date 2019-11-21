Featured Now Fall of the Berlin WallCheck Your Balance ™️The SeasonThis Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

The state of state spending is strong

Nov 21, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Corner Office from Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Toy tariff story

Nov 20, 2019
More Info
Share on
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,142 Episodes
Marketplace 3,975 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,682 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 156 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 117 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 24 Episodes
State budgets

States increase spending at fastest clip since the recession

Kimberly Adams Nov 21, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Many states used funds from higher gas taxes to drive an increase in transportation-related funding.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

States increased their spending in the fiscal year that ended in September, pumping more resources into infrastructure and education at the highest annual rate since before the Great Recession, according to a study by the National Association of State Budget Officers.

The $2.1 trillion spent by states in fiscal year 2019 was up an estimated 5.7%, and federal dollars heading toward states went up 4.7%, according to the group. Many states used funds from higher gas taxes to drive an 8.9% year-over-year increase in transportation-related funding.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Fall of the Berlin Wall
Read More
Fall of the Berlin Wall
The financial lessons of Germany's reunification 30 years ago.  
Check Your Balance ™️
Read More
Check Your Balance ™️
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.
How We Survive
Read More
How We Survive
Climate change is here. Experts say we need to adapt. This series explores the role of technology in helping humanity weather the changes ahead.