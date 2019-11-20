Why Amazon continues to deliver CEOs to startups

In addition to being a retail and technology giant, Amazon has joined General Electric and PepsiCo as a “CEO factory,” a company known for producing the skills necessary to lead other businesses. Companies like Hulu, Groupon, Vimeo and WeWork have all had CEOs who once worked for Amazon.

Dana Mattioli, who covers Amazon for the Wall Street Journal, wrote about the many former Amazon executives turned CEOs. She spoke to “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about what it’s like to work at Amazon and how its founder, Jeff Bezos, runs the company.

Click the audio player above to hear the interview.