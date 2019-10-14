Featured Now One School, One YearCheck Your Balance ™️How We SurviveThis Is Uncomfortable

How much can a school remake the neighborhood it's in?

Oct 14, 2019
More Info
The nest is full

The nest is full

Oct 11, 2019
More Info
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Corner Office from Marketplace
The Uncertain Hour
This Is Uncomfortable

Schools and nonprofits offer support to Bahamian students

Nadege Green Oct 14, 2019
Bahamian students at Florida Memorial University joined together for a prayer service after Hurricane Dorian.
Nadege Green

There are more than 2,000 international Bahamian students enrolled at universities and colleges across the U.S., many of them in Florida. In the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian’s destruction, some of those students worry about how their families will be able to rebuild back home and continue to afford to pay for their studies in the U.S. Several schools and nonprofits have stepped in to help.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Check Your Balance ™️
Read More
Check Your Balance ™️
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.

