Featured Now Check Your Balance: Personal Finance from Marketplace ™How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

October will have you seeing pink

Oct 1, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,032 Episodes
Marketplace 3,939 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,645 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 149 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 112 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 17 Episodes

Questions about shale production arise as U.S. oil production falls

Scott Tong Oct 1, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A high-pressure gas line crosses over a canal in an oil field over the Monterey Shale formation where fracking is used to extract oil and gas in Lost Hills, California, in 2014.
David McNew/Getty Images

U.S. monthly crude oil production fell in July by 2.3% compared to June, according to new numbers from the Department of Energy. It comes as analysts and investors are debating whether the American shale oil boom — production based on “fracking” technology — could be losing momentum.

For a decade, fracking technology — shooting pressurized water, sand and chemicals down a wall to break up or fracture shale rock to release the energy inside — has helped boost U.S oil production. In 2018 the United States became the world’s largest producer.

Now there are concerns that shale drilling and fracking could be hitting some limits. One issue is that wells may be spaced too closely together. Tightly spaced wells maximize resources, including labor, water and trucks. But there are concerns they could compete for the same oil underground; one investment bank estimates this “well interference” could limit oil production by 15% to 20%.

Another issue: geography. In some areas, producers have tapped out the energy “sweet spots” by drilling in the most productive areas. Now they’re fracking in less productive areas.

And then there are concerns over drilling investment. The energy sector is the poorest performing part of the S&P 500 index, and investors are demanding that money be returned to investors rather than plowed into oil production.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Check Your Balance: Personal Finance from Marketplace ™
Read More
Check Your Balance: Personal Finance from Marketplace ™
Stories about where the economy, your personal life and your money meet.

Thank you to all the donors who made our fall drive a success!

It’s Investors like you that keep Marketplace going strong! 