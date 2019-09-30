The tricky business of investment restrictions

The Trump administration may be considering slapping restrictions on U.S. investments on China, according to reports late last week. The moves could force some Chinese companies to delist from American stock exchanges and prevent U.S. government pension funds from investing in the Chinese market.

A Treasury spokesperson said this weekend that there’s no plan to block Chinese companies from listing shares on U.S. exchanges at this time, but didn’t address the rest of the reports. However, the idea of investment restrictions has also been kicking around Congress in at least two pieces of pending legislation.

