Featured Now How We SurviveWorkplace CultureMy EconomyThis Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Will the trade war rain on China's birthday parade?

Sep 30, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,029 Episodes
Marketplace 3,937 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,644 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 148 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 112 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 17 Episodes

Canadian farmers caught in the middle of U.S.-China disputes

Emma Jacobs Sep 30, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Soybeans growing on a farm in Canada.
Emma Jacobs for Marketplace

Meng Wanzhou, the CFO of the Chinese tech giant Huawei, is fighting her extradition to the United States on charges related to the company’s business dealings in Iran.

Since Canadian authorities detained Meng last December, China has slowed or stopped imports of a series of Canadian crops, causing economic hardship for Canadian farmers like Markus Haerle.

“The marketplace will not give us what we need to cover our costs of production,” said Haerle, chair of the Grain Farmers of Ontario. He has about 1,500 acres planted with rows of soybean plants on his farm in St. Isidor in eastern Ontario.

Ontario farmer Markus Haerle will store a portion of this year’s soybean harvest to try and wait out the political disputes contributing to lower prices. Photo: Emma Jacobs for Marketplace

Canada “has not sent a bulk shipment to China since the end of 2018,” said Ron Davidson of the trade association Soy Canada. That he says, is contributing to a slump in prices even while production costs have risen this year.

Shipments of other Canadian crops to China have also slowed or stopped – including canola, beef and pork. In the case of canola, China blamed pest contamination. There has been no official explanation for the drop in soybean sales.

Sarah Pittman, policy analyst at the Canada West Foundation, says the overall picture looks very much like retaliation for Meng’s continued house arrest. “We don’t have a smoking gun but have lot of circumstantial evidence,” Pittman said.  

Meanwhile, China’s trade war with the United States means Canada faces competition from American crops in other markets like Europe.

The canola industry could take a financial hit of about a billion dollars, according to Brian Innes, vice president of the Canola Council of Canada.

He said the uncertainty the trade situation creates for Canadian farmers means they don’t know what supplies to order for next year.

“It makes people really uneasy,” he added.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Thank you to all the donors who made our fall drive a success!

It’s Investors like you that keep Marketplace going strong! 