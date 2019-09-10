Featured Now My EconomyGun violence in the workplaceOnline RadicalizationHow We Survive

Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Episode 130: The economy isn't working for women who work

Sep 10, 2019
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

It’s not easy being a car company — just ask Ford

Jack Stewart Sep 10, 2019
The chassis of a 2018 Ford F-150 truck on display at the Los Angeles Auto Show.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Moody’s is downgrading Ford Motor Co.’s credit rating to junk status, which could make it harder for the company to borrow money. The automaker insists it remains “confident” in its business plan.

Ford is struggling with cash flow as it works through an $11 billion restructuring. Just a few years ago, Ford unveiled a new vision for its future as a global mobility company. But that vision is at odds with its reality. Selling big trucks to Americans continues to be Ford’s bread and butter.

