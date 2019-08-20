Featured Now My EconomyGun violence in the workplaceOnline RadicalizationHow We Survive

Marketplace

Teaching artificial intelligence the nuance of language

Aug 20, 2019
Latest Episodes

Two presidents, a similar economy

Kai Ryssdal and Bennett Purser Aug 20, 2019
A container ship unloads cargo from Asia at the Port of Long Beach in California. U.S. business leaders are concerned about the trade war.
Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump often describes the American economy under his leadership as the strongest in U.S. history. But when compared to the numbers from the Obama era, the economy hasn’t changed that much since he took office. And many economic trends appear to be the result of President Barack Obama’s policies.

Heather Long is an economics corespondent for the Washington Post, where she compiled a series of 15 charts comparing economic data of the Obama and Trump presidencies. While taxes and trade policies have certainly changed under the Trump administration, “for all of his talk about how great he is as as economic conductor, he really hasn’t changed much for this economy overall,” Long said. She spoke with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about what she found.

Click the audio player above to hear the interview.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

