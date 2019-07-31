Why is Google leaking details of its unreleased phone?

Google’s Pixel 4 phone hasn’t been officially unveiled yet — that’s expected to happen later this year. But in an usual move, Google has started tweeting details about the new phone, seemingly in a move designed to preempt unofficial leaks.

Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait 'til you see what it can do. #Pixel4 pic.twitter.com/RnpTNZXEI1 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 12, 2019

Apple mastered the art of “device reveal” over the last two decades, suppressing or ignoring leaks from its vast international supply chain. That’s getting harder to do, however, and now most details about a new phone are already public by the time it’s officially presented to potential customers.

By controlling the information release more closely, can Google change the dynamics of phone one-upmanship?