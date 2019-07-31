Featured Now Workplace CultureThis Is UncomfortableBrexitHow We Survive

When it comes to urban farming, the only way is up

Jul 31, 2019
Why is Google leaking details of its unreleased phone?

Jack Stewart Jul 31, 2019
The Googleplex Campus in Mountain View, California.
Google’s Pixel 4 phone hasn’t been officially unveiled yet — that’s expected to happen later this year. But in an usual move, Google has started tweeting details about the new phone, seemingly in a move designed to preempt unofficial leaks.

Apple mastered the art of “device reveal” over the last two decades, suppressing or ignoring leaks from its vast international supply chain. That’s getting harder to do, however, and now most details about a new phone are already public by the time it’s officially presented to potential customers.

By controlling the information release more closely, can Google change the dynamics of phone one-upmanship?

