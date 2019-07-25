Senate Finance Committee to consider drug costs

Drug prices just keep rising – at five times the rate of inflation according to Gerard Anderson, professor at Johns Hopkins University who has been advising the Senate Finance Committee, which is scheduled to consider a bipartisan measure on Thursday. He says the measure would add an out-of -pocket maximum for Medicare beneficiaries and force companies to pay money back if their prices rise above inflation. And, he says, it would, “keep the drug companies from raising their list prices.”
The Congressional Budget Office estimates this bill would save beneficiaries $27 billion. Rachel Sachs at Washington University in St. Louis says some Congress members oppose it because, ” telling pharmaceutical companies they can’t increase their prices as much as they want from year to year somehow is too much of a governmental role.”
The drug companies also don’t like it. Stacie Dusetzina professor at Vanderbilt University says that’s because the bill, “basically puts them on the hook for more spending.”
Whether this measure passes or not she says this issue isn’t likely to go away anytime soon.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.