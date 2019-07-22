CBS pulls its programming from AT&T households

Six-and-a-half million U.S. households can’t watch CBS shows on their cable or satellite service right now, thanks to a dispute between the network and AT&T. Those homes get their TV service from AT&T’s U-verse cable service or its DirecTV satellite service. The contract between the companies expired over the weekend, and the two sides are still haggling over how much CBS’s programming — and the audience it attracts — is worth to AT&T.

