Marketplace

Slack's quest to replace email is getting more competitive

Jul 22, 2019
CBS pulls its programming from AT&T households

Marielle Segarra Jul 22, 2019
The CBS headquarters seen in 2013 in New York City.
Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Six-and-a-half million U.S. households can’t watch CBS shows on their cable or satellite service right now, thanks to a dispute between the network and AT&T. Those homes get their TV service from AT&T’s U-verse cable service or its DirecTV satellite service. The contract between the companies expired over the weekend, and the two sides are still haggling over how much CBS’s programming — and the audience it attracts — is worth to AT&T.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

