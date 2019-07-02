Featured Now Gun violence in the workplaceHow We SurviveBrains and LossesThis Is UncomfortableWorkplace Culture

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Episode 120: The view from Shanghai

Jul 2, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,837 Episodes
Marketplace 3,874 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,580 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 136 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 105 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 4 Episodes

Why some of the most famous passages in rock history might not be protected by copyright

Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst Jul 2, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Jimmy Page performs onstage during the 24th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in 2009. Page's guitar solo in "Stairway to Heaven" is the subject of an ongoing copyright infringement lawsuit.
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Sitting in a courtroom in June 2016, Bloomberg journalist Vernon Silver saw something that shocked him. A lawyer pointed out that Jimmy Page’s introductory guitar solo in Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven” was not included in physical sheet music submitted to the U.S. Copyright Office.

“That moment in the courtroom was like somebody dropped a bunch of $100 bills,” Vernon told Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal. As Vernon recently reported in a piece for Bloomberg Businessweek, copyright protection based on deposited sheet music means pieces of pre-1978 classics like “Born to Run,” Hotel California” and “Stairway to Heaven” might up for grabs.

Click the audio player above to hear the conversation.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Marketplace Investors
make public service
journalism possible.

Thank you for doing your part!

give now