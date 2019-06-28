Zillow’s online tool for estimating home values is getting a reboot.

Until recently the so-called “Zestimate” had a big limitation: its algorithm could make a pretty good guess based on comparable sales and square footage and the like, but couldn’t actually “see” a home. Now that’s changing.

The company announced this week it will analyze photos to try capture nuances like natural light and curb appeal. What could possibly go wrong?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.