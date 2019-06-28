Marketplace helps you stay financially responsible all year, now we need YOUR help to keep our budget on track.
Donate NOW to help us hit our target of 2,500 Marketplace Investors by June 30!
Zillow’s online tool for estimating home values is getting a reboot.
Until recently the so-called “Zestimate” had a big limitation: its algorithm could make a pretty good guess based on comparable sales and square footage and the like, but couldn’t actually “see” a home. Now that’s changing.
The company announced this week it will analyze photos to try capture nuances like natural light and curb appeal. What could possibly go wrong?
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.
Under 1,200 donors still needed to reach our goal!
Help keep independent news strong – we’re counting on you!