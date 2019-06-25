Marketplace helps you stay financially responsible all year, now we need YOUR help to keep our budget on track.
Automatic Reply celebrates the pithy, surprising or otherwise amusing “out of office” email messages pinging around workplaces.
A few years ago, Shiva Stella saw an automatic email message referencing the 1985 film “Back to the Future.” Stella, the communications director for a consumer advocacy group, Public Knowledge, says she’s been using it as her out-of-office email message ever since.
“If you’re reading this, Doc Brown was unable to get lightning to strike the clock tower at the right moment, and I’m stuck in 1955. I won’t be able to respond to emails until May 28, 2019 or until email is invented — whichever comes first.”
“I either found it online or I stole it from a reporter,” said Stella. “I like it because it’s humorous, it’s very lighthearted and it’s very specific.”
It’s your turn. If you’ve ever received an out-of-office message that made you think “I wish I’d thought of that,” tell us about it here:
