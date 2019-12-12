Automatic Reply: “There’s a good boy”

Time is running out to get BOTH new Marketplace Sock designs for only $5/month.
Automatic Reply celebrates the pithy, surprising or otherwise amusing out-of-office email messages pinging around workplaces.
Mateo Eaton runs a company that rents salon space to stylists and estheticians. He says he “lives” for something else, though: out-of-office messages. Eaton once even made five-minute YouTube video to explain his office absence. Here are a few of his other favorites.
I am out of the office through Tuesday, Sept. 25. I was supposed to be at a sales conference but, through a hotel mix-up, find myself at a dog training seminar instead. Many of the lessons seem applicable so I think I’ll stick it out.
There’s a good boy.
I’m out of office until Friday this week. For business-related queries I will try and respond as soon as possible. For baking-related queries, set your oven to 160°C. The trick is to keep the center of your cake slightly moist.
Message: For any work related inquiries, I’m out of office until Jan 3. For any burglar-related inquiries, I am sitting right here in the office with my shotgun. Happy holidays!
