Automatic Reply: “Don’t be jealous”

Automatic Reply celebrates the pithy, surprising or otherwise amusing out-of-office email messages pinging around workplaces.

Sometimes out-of-office email messages are sent as a matter of civic duty. Here’s one from Violeta Segovia, an administrative assistant in Chicago, Illinois:

“I will be out of the office until November 9th. Don’t be jealous. I’m on jury duty/election judge duty. I will be seeing the sun less the entire time there than you do here, even on a particularly hermetic day. I will be looking at the windows longingly and counting the hours. I will be fantasizing about receiving your email and replying. Alas! I will be unable until the 9th, at which time I promise to attend to it promptly. If it’s urgent, please contact [co-worker]. Otherwise, until the 9th, my friend. Until the 9th.”

It’s your turn. If you’ve ever received an out-of-office email message you found amusing, tell us about it here: