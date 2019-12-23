Automatic Reply: “Thank you for your consideration during this festive or not-festive time”

Prepare yourself for the 2020 news cycle with comfort only independent journalism can provide.
Automatic Reply celebrates the pithy, surprising or otherwise amusing out-of-office email messages pinging around workplaces.
Kelsey Berteaux is a paralegal in Lehi, Utah. Sometimes, the legalese she’s used to reading and writing slips into her automated out-of-office emails. Here’s an example.
This is a general notice informing you of the absence of Kelsey Berteaux until Tuesday. Kelsey has chosen to exercise her right to partake in the traditions of a certain holiday which may or may not be denominational or non-denominational. She is in no way endorsing or not endorsing said holiday, nor encouraging or discouraging employees of all demographic clusters to engage in celebratory activities. Thank you for your consideration during this festive or not-festive time.
It’s your turn. If you’ve ever received an out-of-office email message you found amusing, tell us about it here:
