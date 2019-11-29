Featured Now Fall of the Berlin WallCheck Your Balance ™️The SeasonThis Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Gen Z hits the mall for Black Friday

Nov 29, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Walk, run, fly

Nov 28, 2019
More Info
Share on
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,160 Episodes
Marketplace 3,982 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,688 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 157 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 118 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 26 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
Automatic Reply

Automatic Reply: “You CAN do this”

Maria Hollenhorst Nov 29, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Phil Cole/Getty Images

Automatic Reply celebrates the pithy, surprising or otherwise amusing out-of-office email messages pinging around workplaces.

At the biological testing company he works for in Durham, North Carolina, David Bullock keeps the equipment running. When he took a few days off for vacation, he wanted to make sure his colleagues wouldn’t suffer a crisis of confidence. Here’s his out-of-office message:

Hey there!

I am currently out of the office on vacation.
If you are in need of assistance regarding pipettes, reach out to Linda.
If you are in need of assistance regarding anything else in the facilities, reach out to Sharon.
If you are in need of moral support, well …
You CAN do this and I believe in you!

Thank you and take care,
David Bullock

It’s your turn. If you’ve ever received an out-of-office email message you found amusing, tell us about it here:

Also Included in

Automatic Reply
Fall of the Berlin Wall
Read More
Fall of the Berlin Wall
The financial lessons of Germany's reunification 30 years ago.  
Check Your Balance ™️
Read More
Check Your Balance ™️
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.
How We Survive
Read More
How We Survive
Climate change is here. Experts say we need to adapt. This series explores the role of technology in helping humanity weather the changes ahead.