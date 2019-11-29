Automatic Reply: “You CAN do this”

Automatic Reply celebrates the pithy, surprising or otherwise amusing out-of-office email messages pinging around workplaces.

At the biological testing company he works for in Durham, North Carolina, David Bullock keeps the equipment running. When he took a few days off for vacation, he wanted to make sure his colleagues wouldn’t suffer a crisis of confidence. Here’s his out-of-office message:

Hey there! I am currently out of the office on vacation.

If you are in need of assistance regarding pipettes, reach out to Linda.

If you are in need of assistance regarding anything else in the facilities, reach out to Sharon.

If you are in need of moral support, well …

You CAN do this and I believe in you! Thank you and take care,

David Bullock

