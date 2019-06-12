Featured Now The Uncertain HourWorkplace CultureThis Is UncomfortableAnxiety Index®Brains and Losses

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Parking lots as refuge for homeless college students

Jun 12, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,795 Episodes
Marketplace 3,858 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,566 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 132 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 104 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 24 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 1 Episodes

California seeks ways to solve student homelessness

Adolfo Guzman-Lopez Jun 12, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Cameron Jones, 26, a Marine Corps veteran who served in Afghanistan, prepares to sleep in a Safe Parking LA location near the Veteran's Affairs Los Angeles Healthcare Center in Los Angeles, California, February 11, 2019.
KYLE GRILLOT/AFP/Getty Images

Some of our country’s major cities are seeing high levels of homelessness among college students. California is working on short-term and long-term fixes. The short-term fix involves parking lots, and has its detractors.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Time is running out!

Donate $30 or more TODAY and your gift goes twice as far, thanks to a match from the Kendeda Fund!

Donate now
Marketplace Tech
On the ground at Huawei's headquarters: anger, and polite robots
LISTEN Download
Marketplace Tech
Video games went from virtual currency to real money, and it changed the business
LISTEN Download
Marketplace Tech
SpaceX satellites lit up the night sky... too brightly
LISTEN Download

Happy birthday, Marketplace!

Donate $30 (or more) in honor of Marketplace’s 30th anniversary and it will be matched dollar for dollar by the Kendeda Fund!

Give Now