In a tight labor market, business is becoming personal

Jun 3, 2019
What Blackstone’s purchase of $18 billion worth of warehouse space tells us about e-commerce.

Amy Scott Jun 3, 2019
Packages are prepared for delivery at a warehouse in 2014.
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Logistics warehouses have emerged as the battleground for e-commerce sites trying to lure customers with one-day delivery. Now Blackstone Group is betting big on logistics, paying $18.7 billion for 179 million square feet of warehouse spaces in urban areas around the country. The move makes Blackstone a major player in the warehouse space, doubling its logistics holdings. With more and more online retailers promising same-day delivery, the location of warehouses is becoming more important than ever.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

