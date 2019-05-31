Featured Now Brains and LossesHow We SurviveI've always wondered...Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

They bet on plays down in Africa

Marketplace Morning Report

Marketplace Morning Report

They bet on plays down in Africa

May 31, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report

Regulators in Kenya concerned about growing popularity of online gambling

Halima Gikandi May 31, 2019
A billboard advertising a popular sports betting site is seen along a highway in Nairobi, on November 8, 2017.
ONY KARUMBA/AFP/Getty Images

Some of the biggest fans of American basketball and English football’s Premier League are located thousands of miles away in Kenya, where a sports betting craze is quickly spreading.

Using only their phones, people are able to place small bets on matches happening around the world. But regulators in the region are worried about the impact gambling is having on young people and the poor.

