Can you tell the difference between a $1000 smartphone and a $300 one?

Can you tell the difference between a $1000 smartphone and a $300 one?

May 28, 2019
Personalized sports drinks? It’s more real than you think.

Kai Ryssdal and Daniel Shin May 28, 2019
Phillip MacCallum/Getty Images

There is a growing business of hyper-customized products tailored to your specific needs. Need a shampoo tailored to your unique head of hair? Vitamins that target your specific deficiencies? Sure, those are out there. And soon, there could be sports drinks designed for your specific body, down to the very last drop of sweat.

Gatorade’s Sports Science Institute is working on a Fitbit-style sweat patch that measures how many nutrients you lose in your workout and theoretically will let you customize your own Gatorade to replenish said nutrients.

Brett O’Brien is vice president and general manager of Gatorade. He spoke with Kai Ryssdal about why Gatorade is getting into the market of personalized sports drinks.

Click the audio player above to hear the full interview.

 
