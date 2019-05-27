Featured Now Brains and LossesHow We SurviveI've always wondered...Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Fiat Chrysler and Renault appear poised to join forces

Fiat Chrysler and Renault appear poised to join forces

May 27, 2019
EU Parliament Elections wrap up in mixed fashion

Molly Wood, Stephen Beard, and Daniel Shin May 27, 2019
While Americans enjoyed a longer weekend thanks to Memorial Day, voters in the European Union just wrapped up parliamentary elections in several countries, including Britain, Germany, Italy and France.

Nationalist and populist parties have been on the rise. And pro-Europe voters turned out in huge numbers to counter them.

Marketplace host Molly Wood spoke with Stephen Beard on the latest results of the election and what they mean for the future of the EU.

