EU Parliament Elections wrap up in mixed fashion

While Americans enjoyed a longer weekend thanks to Memorial Day, voters in the European Union just wrapped up parliamentary elections in several countries, including Britain, Germany, Italy and France.

Nationalist and populist parties have been on the rise. And pro-Europe voters turned out in huge numbers to counter them.

Marketplace host Molly Wood spoke with Stephen Beard on the latest results of the election and what they mean for the future of the EU.

